London Broil

1 pound beef Top Round Steak, cut 1-inch thick
Marinade
1/3 cup red wine vinaigrette
½ teaspoon dried basil leaves
Vegetables
2 medium red onions, each cut into 8 wedges
1-pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
4 tablespoons red wine vinaigrette, divided
- Combine marinade ingredients in food-safe plastic bag. Place beef steak in marinade; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
- Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange onions and asparagus around steak. Grill steak, covered, 12 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 16 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) turning occasionally. Do not overcook. Grill onion wedges, covered, 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally (Gas grilling times remain the same.) Grill asparagus, covered, 6 to 10 minutes (8 to 12 minutes on gas grill) or until crisp-tender, turning occasionally.
Cook’s Tip: You may skewer the steak and onions for an elegant presentation. Cut steak into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Alternately thread beef and onion wedges onto ten 10-inch metal skewers. Grill as directed in step 2.
- Toss onions and asparagus with 3 tablespoons vinaigrette. Carve steak across the grain into thin slices. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Drizzle steak with remaining 1 tablespoon vinaigrette. Serve steak with vegetables.