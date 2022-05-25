Grilled Steak Kabobs with Onion and Crumbled Blue Cheese

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 1 inch thick
4 green onions, cut into 2-inch pieces
3 teaspoons steak seasoning blend, divided
2 large assorted onions (red, yellow, sweet), each cut into 12 wedges
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
- Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Alternately thread beef and green onion pieces evenly onto four 10-inch metal skewers. Sprinkle with 1-1/2 teaspoons steak seasoning.
Cook's Tip: Eight 9-inch bamboo skewers may be substituted for metal skewers. Soak bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes before using; drain.
- Thread onion wedges onto another four 10-inch metal skewers, alternating onion varieties. Brush onion wedges with oil; sprinkle with remaining 1-1/2 teaspoons steak seasoning.
- Place onion wedge kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 15 to 20 minutes, turning occasionally. (Gas grilling times remain the same.) About 10 minutes before onions are done, move kabobs to outer edge of grid. Place beef kabobs in center of grid; grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once.
- Sprinkle onion and beef kabobs with cheese before serving.