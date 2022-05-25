Grilled Brats

Ingredients
- 4 cans beer
- 1 onion - large, chopped
- 16 bratwursts
- 2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
Directions
- Preheat the grill to medium-high.
- Add the beer and onions to a large pot and bring to a boil. Add the brats to the boiling mixture.
- Add the rest of the ingredients to the pot and continue to cook the brats on medium heat for 12 more minutes.
- Remove the brats; turn down the heat to low and continue to cook the onions in the beer mixture.
Place the brats on the preheated grill. Cook until brats are nicely browned.
- Remove the brats from the grill and serve immediately. Drain the liquid from the cooked onions and serve them as a topping for the brats if desired.