Tom's BBQ

Grilled Brats

Join Tom while he grills ups some Brats!
Ingredients

  • 4 cans beer
  • 1 onion - large, chopped
  • 16 bratwursts
  • 2 teaspoons red pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

  • Preheat the grill to medium-high.
  • Add the beer and onions to a large pot and bring to a boil. Add the brats to the boiling mixture.
  • Add the rest of the ingredients to the pot and continue to cook the brats on medium heat for 12 more minutes.
  • Remove the brats; turn down the heat to low and continue to cook the onions in the beer mixture.

Place the brats on the preheated grill. Cook until brats are nicely browned.

  • Remove the brats from the grill and serve immediately. Drain the liquid from the cooked onions and serve them as a topping for the brats if desired.

