Grilled Beef Tostada

1 beef Strip Steak Boneless, cut ¾ inch thick (about 8 ounces each)
1-1/4 cups HERDEZ Casera Salsa salsa
4 small corn tortillas (5-to-6-inch diameter), toasted
1 cup no-salt-added refried beans
1 cup thinly sliced iceberg lettuce
¼ cup crumbled Cotija cheese
¼ cup diced red onion or pickled red onion
- Place beef steak and ½ cup Herdez®Caesar Salsa in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour.
- Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
- Remove; let stand 5 minutes. Cut steaks lengthwise in thirds, then crosswise into ¼-inch-thick pieces.
- Spread each tortilla with ¼ cup refried beans. Top with lettuce, beef and remaining ¾ cup salsa. Sprinkle with cheese and onion.