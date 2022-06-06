x
Tom's BBQ

Grilled Beef Tostada

Spice up your evening with beef tostadas.
Credit: KREM

1 beef Strip Steak Boneless, cut ¾ inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

1-1/4 cups HERDEZ Casera Salsa salsa

4 small corn tortillas (5-to-6-inch diameter), toasted

1 cup no-salt-added refried beans

1 cup thinly sliced iceberg lettuce

¼ cup crumbled Cotija cheese

¼ cup diced red onion or pickled red onion

  1. Place beef steak and ½ cup Herdez®Caesar Salsa in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat.  Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 1 hour.
  2. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade.  Place steak on grid over medium, ash covered coals.  Grill, covered, 7 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 10 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally.
  3. Remove; let stand 5 minutes.  Cut steaks lengthwise in thirds, then crosswise into ¼-inch-thick pieces.
  4. Spread each tortilla with ¼ cup refried beans.  Top with lettuce, beef and remaining ¾ cup salsa.  Sprinkle with cheese and onion.

Tom's BBQ