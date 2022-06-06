Garden Tri-Tip

Sponsored:
1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (about 1-1/2 to 2 pounds)
2 small red and/or yellow bell peppers, cut lengthwise into quarters
2 medium yellow squash and/or zucchini, cut lengthwise in half
2 medium yellow onion
1/4 cup lightly packed chopped fresh basil
Salt and ground black pepper
Marinade:
1/3 cup olive oil
1/3 cup dry white wine
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon minced garlic
- Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef roast and 1/3 cup marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn roast to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours, turning occasionally. Cover and reserve remaining marinade in refrigerator.
- Remove 1/4 cup of reserved marinade for veggies; set aside. Toss vegetables with remaining marinade.
- Remove roast from marinade; discard marinade. Place roast in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill; arrange vegetables (except tomatoes) around roast. Grill roast, covered, 25 to 35 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill veggies until tender, turning occasionally.
- Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 10 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)
- Meanwhile, cut grilled vegetables into 1-inch pieces. Combine vegetables, with 1/4 cup marinade in large bowl; toss to coat. Carve roast diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Season roast and veggies with salt and black pepper, as desired.