Blue Cheese Burgers

Try these burgers out at your next barbecue!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef (16 to 20 percent fat)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup (about 2 ounces) crumbled blue cheese

1 large egg

1 tablespoon water

Salt and pepper

Directions

Put ground beef, garlic, blue cheese, water, egg, and a sprinkling of salt and pepper into a large bowl. Use your hands to gently mix the ingredients together until just incorporated. Do not over-mix.

Shape into patties, about 1/2 inch thick and larger than your bun. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes or until you are ready to cook.

Season patties with salt and pepper. Place the patties on the clean, well-oiled grill grate. Grill the burgers for about 5 minutes per side. Do not press down on the burgers while cooking.