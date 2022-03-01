KREM 2 assignment editor Kaitlin Riordan talks about working with Tom Sherry for nearly a decade

In her own words, KREM 2's assignment editor Kaitlin Riordan is reflecting on what working with Tom Sherry for nearly 10 years has been like.

SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 was my first full-time news job (where I’ve stayed for nearly a decade). I’m not from the Inland Northwest and my family is thousands of miles away. Here in Spokane is where I found my other family.

The father of that family? Tom Sherry.

When you work at KREM and talk to people in the community, they always ask what Tom is like ‘in real life.’ The truth is the man is just like he is on TV.

Our newsroom is full of young journalists who sometimes don’t stay here for longer than a couple of years. Tom is always their cheerleader. But before they leave, he gives them all the advice they’ll need in life and in their careers.

“Never settle” is the best advice Tom gave me. It inspired me to strive for more in my career and in life. He also gives great financial advice and offers great recommendations for everything. Don’t understand your 401K? Tom’s your guy.

Tom was kind enough to officiate my wedding in June 2018. I helped him get ordained, I wrote him a script and he was a hit with my midwestern family. At that time, my husband and I decided we were going to stay in Spokane so we picked quintessential Spokane things to be part of it.

And there’s nothing more Spokane than Tom Sherry.

Tom does everything with a smile. He cares about all of the people that work in this newsroom. He’s one of the most genuine people I’ve ever known.