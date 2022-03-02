Days before retirement, Tom Sherry voted Inland Northwest’s Best TV Weathercaster for 28th year in a row

Tom was given the award on March 2, 2022, during the KREM 2 News at 4 broadcast.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two days before he was set to retire from a distinguished television broadcast career, KREM 2 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry was presented with one more honor from Spokane residents.

For the 28th year in a row, Tom Sherry was awarded the Inlander’s Best TV Weathercaster award.

The rest of the annual readers' poll winners aren’t being announced until the March 23 edition of the Inlander, but the paper made an exception in honor of Tom’s impending retirement. Voting was robust this year. The Inlander says the paper logged more than double the normal vote totals, making the results even more representative of the community’s preferences than ever before.

No person in the “Best Of” people category has won as many times in a row as Tom Sherry. Not John Stockton, Adam Morrison, Dan Dickau, or Tom Foley.

After Tom won Best TV Weathercaster ten times in a row, he was inducted into the Inlander Hall of Fame. At that point, he asked if the newspaper could stop asking readers who their favorite tv weathercaster is.

According to Tom, this is an honor he does not take lightly.

“I don’t have a lot of Emmy’s. I never enter those awards that are judged by people in the field. I really just want to be important and judged by the viewer. I just felt like that was the most important judge out there was the viewer, that they let you come into their house during special times- dinner time, bedtime, morning time - and they let you come into their home and really be part of their family,” he explained. “That means more to me than any of the other awards I’ve been allowed to have and the Inlander ones are, by far, the ones more important to me because it’s the viewer or the reader.”