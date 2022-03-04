Mayor Woodward declares March 4, 2022 as Tom Sherry Day

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward signed a proclamation declaring March 4, 2022, the day of Tom’s last newscast, as Tom Sherry Day.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In honor of Tom Sherry’s final broadcast on Friday, March 4, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward signed a proclamation declaring March 4, 2022, as Tom Sherry Day.

During the KREM 2 News at 4 on Thursday, Tom was surprised with the proclamation by Mayor Woodward. According to the proclamation, Tom Sherry Day will be held “in recognition of his years of personal and professional contributions to the Inland Northwest.

Mayor Woodward noted Tom’s “long and distinguished career” as the chief meteorologist at KREM 2, his impact in Spokane through Tom’s Turkey Drive, and his 28-year winning streak as the Inlander’s Best TV Weathercaster as reasons why the day will be held in Tom’s honor.