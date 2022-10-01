Goodbye, Tom: A week full of celebration and well-wishes ahead to send Tom Sherry into retirement

Tune in tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. for an hour-long special commemorating Tom's time at KREM, and Friday at 6 p.m. for his very last broadcast.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Long-time and widely-beloved KREM 2 Anchor and Chief Meteorologist Tom Sherry is retiring this week.

To honor his 32 years with the station, KREM is turning this week into Tom Sherry Week, featuring an hour-long special tomorrow from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and make sure to catch his final broadcast on Friday at 6 p.m.

Tom started working for KREM in 1990, and since then his love of and dedication to the Inland Northwest has been above and beyond.

“I've been lucky to be part of an amazing team at KREM 2, " Tom said. "Most importantly, I've loved being a part of the community. I appreciate people letting me in their homes each night and I love the Inland Northwest."