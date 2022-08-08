Spokane Valley firefighter reported dead after suffering cardiac arrest

Patterson had been at Sacred Heart Medical Center since July 21. He was taken off life support on August 1.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) has announced that firefighter Don Patterson has passed away.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I share the news of Dan's passing," said SVFD Fire Chief, Frank Soto Jr. in an email to all SVFD personnel. "Know that his personal family and his Firefighter Family were with him during his passing. Dan was a big presence for many of us—even for me in my short time here. I have watched the shares of "remember to be kind to each other like Dan, hug each other like Dan, and tell each other you love them . . . like Dan" and hope in the days to come, and as time passes, this sentiment remains within us all. We need it every day."

According to SVFD, Patterson had been on life support at Sacred Heart since July 21. He was taken off life support on Monday, August 1. SVFD said he gave his last service as an organ donor to help those with medical needs.

Patterson's funeral is scheduled for August 10. He will be honored with the Line of Duty Death Funeral Protocol. In the press release, SVFD said they expect the path to be lined with friends, family, and other emergency responder departments paying their respects.

The procession will leave SVFD Fire Station District 2 at 11:15 a.m.

SVFD asks that drivers be respectful and aware of larger than usual numbers of pedestrians in the area.

A GoFundMe was started to help the family with any expenses. Over $28,000 have been donated so far.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.