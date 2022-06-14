Spokane Valley deputies searching for missing vulnerable teen

Zoe L. Anderson was last seen Monday, June 13, leaving a residence in the 12400 block of E. 3rd Ave. in Spokane Valley at about 4 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies are searching for a missing vulnerable 16-year-old last seen on Monday.

Zoe L. Anderson was last seen Monday, June 13, leaving a residence in the 12400 block of E. 3rd Ave. in Spokane Valley at about 4 p.m. Her mother reported her missing on Monday at about 4:30 p.m.

According to the press release, Zoe is a vulnerable juvenile, and her mother is concerned for her welfare.

Zoe is 5’6" and weighs 165 pounds. She has red hair and hazel eyes. She has a nose piercing on her right side. Zoe was last seen wearing a Seattle Seahawks shirt, black sweatpants, black, and white Nike tennis shoes, and was possibly wearing a sweatshirt.