Spokane Pride asking the public for feedback on painted rainbow crosswalk location

People can choose from one of four downtown locations where they think the crosswalk would fit best and share their thoughts on why they selected that spot.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Pride is asking the public for help in selecting the location of the inaugural Pride Crosswalk through the streets of Spokane.

Local non-profit organizations supporting the LGBTQIA2S+ community and Spokane Pride have come together to advocate for the creation of the first-ever rainbow-painted crosswalks in Spokane.

The non-profits are preparing to celebrate 30 years of Pride in Spokane, and the addition of another painted rainbow sidewalk is a way to show their #pride and increase its visibility in the community.

Spokane Pride is inviting the community to vote for one of four streets for the inaugural Pride Crosswalk, #proudlycrossing. People can choose the location where they think the crosswalk would fit best and share their thoughts on why they selected that spot. Their feedback will help select where the installation will be.

People can select from the following sidewalks by voting at the Spokane Pride website:

Option 1: Monroe Street, located on Northwest Blvd and Monroe Street crosswalk.

Option 2: Downtown Spokane, located at the crosswalk of Spokane Falls Blvd and Howard Street.

Option 3: South Perry Street, located between South Perry Street and 10th.

Option 4: Garland District, located at Post Street and Garland Ave.

