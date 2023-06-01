Spokane Indians to honor Sandy Williams at Avista Stadium in June

According to the Indians organization, $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Sandy Williams Fund for the Carl Maxey Center.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — On Friday, June 23, the Spokane Indians will host a pre-game ceremony honoring the life of Spokane civil rights activist Sandy Williams, whose life was tragically cut short in Sept. 2022.

The ceremony will be held ahead of the Indians' matchup against the Tri-City Dust Devils at 7:05 p.m.

"The tragic loss of Sandy Williams, a distinguished civil rights activist, journalist and community leader, left a tremendous void in the Spokane community," the organization said in a press release. "Her visionary leadership and tenacious pursuit of equity and justice impacted countless lives."

Williams served as the executive director of the Carl Maxey Center and founder of the Black Lens, a Spokane-based independent newspaper. In addition, she served as the interim executive director of the Odyssey Youth Center.

According to the Indians organization, $1 from each ticket sold will be donated to the Sandy Williams Fund for the Carl Maxey Center.

"Through the work of the Carl Maxey Center and the pages of The Black Lens newspaper, Sandy shared her vision for Spokane as a place that cares for and wants to see all of its citizens thrive," said Sandy's brother, Rick Williams. "We thank each of you and the Spokane Indians for sharing that vision and helping to keep that work alive."

For more information on the ceremony, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.