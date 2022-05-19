No injuries reported in downtown Spokane Park Tower apartments fire

About 35 to 40 firefighters responded to the scene on Thursday morning where a fire took place in the apartment. No people were injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters responded to a reported fire on Thursday morning at the Park Tower Apartments in downtown Spokane.

According to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer, about 35 to 40 firefighters responded to the scene on Thursday morning at the apartment complex located at 217 West Spokane Falls Boulevard and North Browne Street.

Firefighters arrived at the apartment complex and located the fire that started at one of the apartments on the ninth floor. Firefighters did a search to locate anybody inside the apartment but nobody was inside. Fire crews used tools to extinguish the fire and safely evacuated the residents living on the ninth floor and all the floors above.

Schaeffer said two vulnerable senior residents were treated. One received medical attention at the scene due to a pre-existing health condition, and the other resident, who also had a pre-existing condition, was transported to the hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Schaeffer said firefighters restored the alarm system at the complex apartment and occupants were allowed to reoccupy the apartment except for the unit where the fire took place.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Spokane Falls Boulevard was blocked off during the time firefighters were working on the fire.

Tower two is sending up three firefighters to what looos like the 9th floor of the Park Tower apartments. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/u2BaXoLqm4 — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) May 19, 2022