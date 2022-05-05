Coeur d'Alene police sergeant's memory persists after seven years

Sgt. Greg Moore was on patrol in a neighborhood when he was shot and killed by an armed suspect.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Today marks 7 years since the death of Coeur d'Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore.

Sgt. Moore was on patrol in a neighborhood when he was shot and killed by an armed suspect. He left behind a wife, two kids and many police officers who were friends.

Fellow officers told KREM that Moore was a dedicated officer who lived his life as a loyal public servant.

Following his death, several fundraisers were held in the community. People also started putting blue lights on their porches and K27 stickers and decals on their cars to represent Moore's dispatch call sign.