Seniors at South Hill retirement home surprise mailman

Residents at the Avamere at South Hill greeted their loyal mail carrier with cheers and gifts when he came to drop off some mail on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The residents at the Avamere on the South Hill greeted their loyal mail carrier with cheers and gifts when he came to drop off some mail on Thursday.

Koby, the mail carrier, received a card of appreciation, balloons and a loaded satchel full of food for him to eat on the road.

All senior residents told Koby how grateful they were for him bringing mail to them throughout the pandemic. He was the only person allowed to enter the building when the community was shut down during the pandemic, and family members were not allowed to enter the residency.

Residents looked forward to Koby's visit every day of the week.

"Sometimes we're waiting there and he is so nice. He doesn't get impatient with us, so we love him," one of the senior residents said.