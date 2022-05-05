Search continues for missing teen from Skagit County

HAMILTON, Wash. — The FBI’s Seattle Field Office and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office are still searching for 13-year-old Melody Jayden Thompson from Hamilton, Washington.
According to the FBI list of kidnapping and missing people, Thompson was last seen on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at about 10:30 a.m. when she went missing from her father’s house in Hamilton, Washington. Hamilton is a small town in Skagit County, where the population was 301 in 2010 according to a 2010 census.
According to the statement, Thompson left on foot and did not have a purse or many other personal belongings with her. She has multi-colored blue and gray eyes, white skin and brown color hair. She is 5'4" feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Thompson was wearing a long-sleeved pink shirt, dark leggings, glasses, and was wearing her hair in a ponytail. She is known to wear a horseshoe necklace.
According to authorities, Thompson has ties to Concrete, Sedro-Woolley, Anacortes, and Bellingham.
Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are asking anyone with information of Thompson's whereabouts to contact the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at (360) 416-1950 or contact any local FBI office at tips.fbi.gov.