Soldiers with Idaho Army National Guard return to north Idaho after year-long deployment

The soldiers returned home after spending a year in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

LEWISTON, Idaho — Members of the Idaho Army National Guard were given a warm welcome home Tuesday after returning from a year-long deployment in Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield (OSS).

OSS is a joint mission under the United States Central Command and is part of Operation Enduring Freedom. The task force conducted missions in Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Syria and Qatar.

Around a dozen 116th Calvary Brigade Combat Team soldiers were greeted at Lewiston Regional Airport, Moscow/Pullman Airport and Spokane International Airport.

In a statement, the U.S. Army said Idaho soldiers comprised nearly 65% of the task force. Soldiers from Montana, Ohio, Oregon and South Carolina were also included.

“Task Force Rattler Soldiers served their state and nation with distinction during this deployment,” said Brig. Gen. Farin Schwartz, commander, Idaho Army National Guard. “We welcome them home and thank them for their service and recognize their families and employers for their support. Over the past two years, Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers have deterred enemy aggression in a hostile environment, demonstrating our nation’s commitment to our global partners and allies.”

