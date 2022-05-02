Search underway for missing Liberty Lake teen

Police say 14-year-old William Seaman-Buckenber left Liberty Lake on foot around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Liberty Lake Police are searching for a missing and vulnerable 14-year-old boy last seen on Sunday, May 1.

According to the Liberty Lake Police Department (LLPD), 14-year-old William Seaman-Buckenber left on foot at approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday from Liberty Lake.

He is 5’10-feet-tall and weighs 140 pounds. Buckenberger has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black layered clothing and black skater Converse shoes.

Police said Buckenber has autism and are asking the public not to approach him if he is seen, as he has been confrontational when approached in the past.

Police are asking the public to contact the Liberty Lake Police Department at 509-755-1140 or call Crime Check at 509 456-2233 if they have any information on the whereabouts of Buckenberger.