Kurtis Robinson named new president of Spokane NAACP

Robinson was the predecessor to former president Kiantha Duncan, who resigned late Monday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane branch of the NAACP has announced that former First Vice President Kurtis Robinson will serve as its new president.

Robinson was the predecessor to former president Kiantha Duncan, who resigned late Monday night.

In a press release, Robinson expressed his gratitude to Duncan for her leadership.

"For two years, Kiantha served our branch as President with vigor, grace, diplomacy, and courage," Robinson said. "Under her leadership, Spokane NAACP saw exceptional growth, forged new and exciting community partnerships, and amplified our branch's ability to be a meaningful and effective partner in new and uncharted relationships. We thank Kiantha for her service and commitment to not only the NAACP but also her tenacious commitment to our Spokane Community. The branch looks forward to continuing our work and commitment to the community."

Duncan issued her own statement to the executive committee once her season as the branch president had ended.

"While my time with the NAACP has ended, I will continue my work in shifting culture using organizational and leadership development that unites us," Duncan said.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.