Ivan Bush, prominent East Central community leader and activist, dies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ivan Bush, a renowned community leader and activist in the East Central community, has died. He was 73 years old.

Bush's daughter, Shayla Bush Harris, confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Monday, June 27. The Martin Luther King Jr. Family Outreach Center is currently accepting donations.

"As many of you know, my Dad was heavily involved in the East Central Community in Spokane," Harris said in the Facebook post. "He believed strongly in service for others, especially the youth. This is a way for us to continue his legacy and honor his love and commitment to the community."

A resident of Spokane since 1978, Bush has been described as a prominent community organizer for the East Central neighborhood. In an interview with Spokane Historical, Bush provided a deeper look into the neighborhood's history of diversity and most influential institutions.

Bush lived in Spokane for nearly 40 years and was an active civil rights leader in the East Central neighborhood. In that time, he founded the Martin Luther King Memorial Center and started the annual MLK March.

"He was there. For kids in the community. He was there for adults. People just knew him as the person to go to when they were struggling with certain issues," said Freda Gandy, the director of the MLK center. "Just having a place, not only for just African American kids to go, but just a safe place for kids to participate in different activities."

For more information on how to send a donation or a check, click here. The community center is located on 500 South Stone Street in Spokane.

