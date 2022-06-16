Idaho County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 runaway teens last seen in Riggins

15-year-old Destey Alea Chapman and 14-year-old Kalea Brooke Chapman left their home on the evening of June 14 and haven't returned.

RIGGINS, Idaho — The Idaho County Sheriff's Office is looking for two runaway teenage girls who were last seen Tuesday.

15-year-old Destey Alea Chapman and 14-year-old Kalea Brooke Chapman left their home on the evening of Tuesday, June 14 and haven't returned. The two girls were last seen in the Riggins area, according to a press release.

The girls have their pets with them, a white poodle and a red dachshund.