Idaho County Sheriff's Office looking for 2 runaway teens last seen in Riggins

RIGGINS, Idaho — The Idaho County Sheriff's Office is looking for two runaway teenage girls who were last seen Tuesday.
15-year-old Destey Alea Chapman and 14-year-old Kalea Brooke Chapman left their home on the evening of Tuesday, June 14 and haven't returned. The two girls were last seen in the Riggins area, according to a press release.
The girls have their pets with them, a white poodle and a red dachshund.
Officers are asking the public if you have any information regarding Destey and Kalea to contact the Idaho County Sheriff's Office at 208 983-1100 option 0 or make a report to the nearest police department.