Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard

Inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court Tuesday before escaping by running out of the courtroom.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day.

According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.

The inmate made his way roughly five blocks from the courthouse and was found in Susan Crouch's backyard.

Crouch says when she saw police circling her house and Heglund shirtless with yellow pants and handcuffs on, she put two and two together and realized police were looking for him.

She then motioned to police to come to her backyard. She said it was a sight to see police arrest Heglund.

“They had him down on his belly, they had a gun over here,” said Crouch. “The dog was there backing him up. I didn't know him from Adam, he shouldn’t have been here."

Heglund’s bond has since been double since his escape and is at $10,000.

