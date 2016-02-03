Hilinski family reflects on Mike Leach and his impact on the WSU community

Tyler's father Mark says Leach genuinely loved his son and that their family will never forget the contributions he made to Hilinski's Hope.

PULLMAN, Wash. — You'll always remember your favorite coach, and WSU's former football coach Mike Leach is one the Hilinski family will likely never forget.

Mark Hilinski is the father of Tyler, the late WSU quarterback.

"Coach always told Tyler the truth," Mark Hilinski said. "It wasn't always what he wanted to hear, but he taught Tyler so much."

He says Coach Leach genuinely loved Tyler and says he was shocked by the player's sudden death.

Over the years, the Hilinskis stayed in touch with Leach. He even joined them in their college football mental health week campaigns through Hilinski's Hope. Tyler's family started the foundation in his name.

"We're always so thrilled to see him wearing a pin or lapel pin during that," Mark said.

Together, they kept Tyler's memory alive. Mark says they always cherished the stories Leach would share with them about Tyler during his time on the WSU football team.

"We're just gonna miss him terribly," Mark said. "It's a little extra hard today because when Mike dies, all those stories, I don't get. And so I'm disappointed."

The coach they grew to love is gone.

"It's tough day for all the Cougs for sure and so many in the college football sports world," Mark said.

But, they feel comfort knowing their quarterback is with Leach in heaven.

