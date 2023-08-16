Gov. Inslee appoints Jeremy T. Schmidt to Spokane County Superior Court

Schmidt will be replacing Judge John Cooney, who was recently appointed by Inslee to the Washington Court of Appeals, Division Three.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Jeremy T. Schmidt to the Spokane County Superior Court.

“Commissioner Schmidt is highly regarded by those who have appeared before him, and by opposing counsel before he took the bench,” Inslee said. “I’m pleased that he will bring his work ethic, compassion and skills to the Spokane County Superior Court bench.”

Right now, Schmidt serves as a commissioner on the Spokane County Superior Court. He's held that position since 2022. Before his time with the superior court, Schmidt specialized in the defense of major felony crimes with the Spokane County Counsel for Defense.

In addition to his services at the superior court, Schmidt also works as an adjunct professor at Gonzaga University School of Law.

