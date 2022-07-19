Friends and family of road rage shooting victim struggle to find closure

34-year-old David Knoepfle graduated from Gonzaga Prep and was an aspiring tattoo artist. He was killed in a road rage shooting on eastbound I-90 on July 15.

Knoepfle had a lot of friends around Spokane. The 34-year-old graduated from Gonzaga Prep and was an aspiring tattoo artist.

His former girlfriend of seven years, Kayla Hale, says he also leaves behind a young daughter. The Spokane County Medical Examiner says Knoepfle died from a gunshot wound to the back. He was heading eastbound on I-90 near the Thor-Freya exit Friday night when police say he got involved in a road rage incident.

The other driver who fired the gun has still not been caught. Knopfle crashed through a fence near the Appleway exit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are all broken," Hale said. "His friends don't know how to handle it, I don't know how to handle it. His mom's barely handling it."

The Washington State Patrol is investigating this homicide. They interviewed several witnesses that night and believe the suspect is an African American man driving a white Chevy Malibu type vehicle.

