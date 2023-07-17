Friend remembers church family killed, hurt in Kansas crash

Three women from the same family were killed, while Spokane's Lighthouse Church pastor remains in intensive care.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fundraiser for a Spokane church that lost three members in a tragic van crash Friday has raised far more than its intended goal. As of Monday evening James Parker's GoFundMe had netted more than $63,000 with well wishes and prayers from across the country.

Kansas Highway Patrol reports three women were killed when a church van rolled on Highway 40 Friday morning. The crash report says Darlene Manene was driving and overcorrected after going off the road, causing the van to crash.

The 15-person van was filled with members of the Manene's church, Spokane's Lighthouse Pentacostal. Darlene's husband, Matthias, is pastor. The group was on their way to Tulsa, OK for a Bible quiz competition.

Darlene and the couple's unborn baby did not survive; also killed were 70-year-old Likbar Amanu and 24-year-old Leilani Manene.

Fellow Lighthouse pastor from La Grande, Oregon James Parker, says the two other women killed were Matthias Manene's sister and mother-in-law. Parker says Manene is still in a Denver ICU.

“Three young men in the hospital along with Pastor Manene that we are praying for, praying for speedy recovery," Parker said. "They’re all doing much better and progressing but still have a long ways to go so they’re still looking at a lengthy recovery process for at least four individuals.”

Parker started the GoFundMe to help pay for those medical costs, as well as to help bring the bodies of the three women home to be buried in Spokane. Funeral arrangements had not been made as of Monday.

The KHP crash report also states ten children were in the van, though their injuries are not listed. Parker says children who weren't hospitalized were returning home Monday.

He grew up with the Manene family in La Grande and says they moved to Spokane around 2019.

“Left their jobs and their homes and their families here in La Grande and moved to Spokane to start a church," he said.

Spokane's Lighthouse was a beacon for the city's Marshallese community, Parker said, as the Manene family was also from the Marshall Islands. Now their church community is rallying around them from around the country, praying for healing.

“They love people, they’re a great family. Giving family," Parker said. "You just can’t find better people than them.”

