Ferris High School's new football coach is a pillar in Spokane's Civil Rights Community

Jerrall Haynes is Ferris's new head football coach. He is also the director for the city's civil rights office.

SPOKANE, Wash. — You'll see a new man at the helm if you look to the sidelines this fall during Ferris High School football games. After two years as Ferris's defensive coordinator, Jerrall Haynes is the new head coach for the Saxons.

"I think we're gonna have opportunity to surprise some people," said Haynes.

But, that's not his only new job. Just last week, Haynes was appointed as director for the city's civil rights office. Now, he's changing the way the city tackles diversity while teaching tackling on the field.

He said, "There's an overlap, right, my work in the city and my work as a head coach is based largely around relationships, building relationships, and bringing people together to work, common goals."

Three years ago, he was the school board president for Spokane Public Schools and before this year, he was the city's civil rights coordinator and Ferris football's defensive coordinator. He says he looks forward to combining his skills in his new jobs.

"I hope that my day to day job helps you build a more equitable living, football team and football culture up there at Ferris High School," said Haynes.

Players on Ferris's team have already seen a shift in culture.

John Olson, Ferris's starting quarterback, said, "It's a little more loose this year. We have music on the field. It's still focused as last year, just more of a structure and a game plan and organized practices."

Olson says he can't wait to see what Haynes brings to the table.

"I think we're working the hardest out of everybody in the GSL, so I'm excited. I think it'd be a great season," said Olson.

Haynes says he's blessed to have both opportunities. But, he knows it doesn't come without a challenge.

"We got a long way to go but they've gotten better every single day," said Haynes. "Their energy is improving day after day."

Haynes says that he's only the second-ever black football coach at Ferris. That also makes him the third-ever black football coach in the Greater Spokane League.

The Saxons play their first game against rival Lewis and Clark on September 1, 2023.

