Father and 10-year-old son recovering after being hit by truck in Stevens County

The 10-year-old was airlifted to Sacred Heart after he and his father were hit by a truck while riding a motorcycle last week.

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — Shane Lyons didn't feared the worst when his 10-year-old son Bentlee was loaded into a helicopter last Friday and airlifted to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital after a truck towing a trailer hit their motorcycle.



"It was just a nice day and I was like, 'Hey Bentlee, let's go see if we can get her started,'" Shane said.

The ride was only supposed to last a few minutes. They rode less than half a mile on State Route 231, then turned around to go home.



"Went about 8 miles per hour in the 100 feet we had left to go to my driveway, turn into it, and bam!" Shane said. "All I saw was a white flash and all of a sudden it felt like I was going upside down."

Shane says a truck towing a trailer was either trying to pass them or wasn't paying attention and went into the left lane. As Shane turned into their driveway, their motorcycle swiped the truck and trailer which sliced through Bentlee.



"My mind was like counting the layers of skin and muscle and my mind was like, 'oh wow, this is not good," Shane said.



"I have 10 staples in the back of my head," Bentlee said in a video shared with KREM 2. "I have a fractured skull. I have a fractured pelvis, a fractured hip."

On Wednesday night, Bentlee shared his story from the hospital as he recovers.



"If we weren't wearing a helmet, then we probably wouldn't be here right now," Bentlee said.

The 10-year-old has already had two surgeries.

"My wounds are nothing compared to his," Shane said.

Shane has bruises all over his body, but he's thankful that even on this short ride, they both had their helmets on. He says it's an important reminder for all riders.



"Just make sure that you or your child wears a helmet," Shane said. "It really does matter. Brain injury, death, its all a real thing. I don't care if you are riding in your driveway, anything can happen."



"What I just want to tell you guys is that you should always wear a helmet, pay attention to the road and stay safe," Bentlee said.



The crash is still under investigation. The family told KREM 2 they don't know if the driver will be facing any charges.

