Family remembers mother, great-grandmother killed in E. Sprague hit and run

Spokane Valley Police say the driver was a sixteen year old, though no charges have been filed yet.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A bunch of roses. A candle stub.

The simple things that are left behind after an enormous loss.

“She always taught us the simple things in life and what to really hold on to in life and what really matters," says Randal Allen, speaking about his mother, Kimberly Allen.

Simple things left behind for Kimberly, who was killed January 27 when she was hit while crossing East Sprague Avenue, according to Spokane Valley Police.

“When we first heard it was a hit and run I think it was the anger," says Autumn Smith, Kimberly's daughter. "Anger, furiousness.”

The family says they're sympathetic to the driver, which a search warrant shows is a 16-year-old boy. Spokane Valley Police are still investigating and so far no charges have been filed.

Still, it's a mix of emotions.

“I heard all I needed to hear," Randal says of what investigators told him of the crash. "But, the picture I have in my mind…”

Images are left behind, good and bad, for her four children.

“She’s the one shows up at the holidays with all the matching outfits, telling you which way to look every way for a picture," Autumn laughs. "We always used to make fun of her at picture time but now they’re so important.”

Important memories they'll hold on to.

“I think above anything she was a mom and a grandma and a great-grandma," Autumn says.

