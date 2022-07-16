Grieving family seeks help in locating suspect in hit and run that took daughter's life

Cassandra Bahzad's body was found in the street near Ash and Everett in North Spokane. Nearly two weeks later, police still don't have a suspect.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane father is pleading for help in finding the person who hit and killed his daughter and kept driving.

"Just a happy, cheerful person," Cassandra's father, Greg Bartch, said. "She was just a beautiful young lady."

Cassandra was passionate about caring for the elderly and keeping them comfortable in their final days. Her life ended violently on the early morning of July 5, 2022.

"This person that hit my daughter, he or she left her in the street and drove away like she was nothing," Bartch said.

The call to 911 came in at 2:23 a.m. Someone found Cassandra lying in the intersection of Ash and Everett. By the time police and fire crews arrived, it was too late.

"I just don't understand how somebody could live with the thought that they hit somebody and took off," Bartch said. "For whatever reason, they took off."

Nearly two weeks later, police still don't have a suspect. Detectives have gone door to door to see if neighbors captured any evidence.

"Trying to find video of this situation, but so far none has come up," Bartch said.

Cassandra's family is asking people with cameras who live in the area to look back through their footage of July 5 between 1:30 and 3 a.m. to see if they notice anything suspicious.

"If you've noticed a friend, or perhaps somebody's vehicle you've worked on with unexplained body damage, specifically front end damage to include the windshield, please let investigators know," Spokane Police Cpl. Nick Briggs said. "That could be a vital piece of information."

Cassandra's father also wonders if anyone else was in the car that night. He just wants someone to come forward with information and the person who killed Cassandra to hear this:

"We don't know if this is your fault or Cassie's fault but you left the scene and we're going through massive grieving here and we would like to have closure a little bit," Bartch said. "We're not out to get an eye for an eye, we're out to get closure of some type."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact lead investigator Paul Taylor at 509-835-4566, or via email at phtaylor@spokanepolice.org.

Cassandra's father is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

