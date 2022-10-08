Community gathers to honor fallen Spokane Valley firefighter

Dan Patterson was honored with a Line of Duty Death funeral procession Wednesday. Patterson served the Spokane Valley Fire Department for over 10 years.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dan Patterson's Line of Duty Death funeral procession spanned 12 miles. Along the route, the community, family and fellow first responders gathered to remember a local fallen hero.

Patterson began serving the Spokane Valley fire department in 2009. In July 2022, Patterson suffered a cardic arrest after going for a run following a 24 hour shift.

Ahead of the funeral service, Chief Frank Soto Jr. described the weight of the day.

“Today’s an incredibly difficult day," Soto Jr. said. "For the Patterson family, Spokane Valley fire department, and for first responders as a whole.”

Dozens of firetrucks and first responder vehicles drove through Wednesday’s procession. It started outside of Spokane Valley fire district 2 and led to the Calvary Chapel near Fairwood.

Soto Jr. said Patterson was dedicated to service, both in and out of uniform.

“Dan was the type of person to not just serve while in uniform, but also off duty,” Soto Jr. said.

Spokane Valley Fire Chief Shawn Pichette continued the somber sentiments and said the department will feel this loss.

“We’re going to have a big hole for a while," Pichette said. "Dan was one of the hardest working people we had in the Valley Fire. First one there, last one to leave. He just never stopped moving. He did the little things around the station that made a difference."

Inside Calvary, Patterson’s family and extended firefighter community hosted a private funeral service. There, the people who knew Patterson best were able to say their final goodbyes.

