Coeur d'Alene School District honors young heroes who saved two young Spokane teens from drowning

Lucy Mendez, Garret Leonard and Preston DeMarre were celebrated for their heroism with a certificate and letter of congratulations from Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two Lake City High School students and a North Idaho college student were honored by the Coeur d'Alene School District for their bravery in rescuing two Spokane teens from drowning in Lake Coeur d'Alene on Aug. 9, 2022.

Lucy Mendez (Freshman at NIC), Garrett Leonard (Sophomore at Lake City) and Preston DeMarre (Junior at Lake City) were called up by Zone 5 Chair Rebecca Smith to be recognized for saving the two teens' lives.

Lane Stidham, another North Idaho College student who participated in the rescue, was unavailable to attend.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris, Coeur d'Alene Fire Chief Tom Greif, EMS Chief Scott Dietrich and Fire Inspector Craig Etherton were all called up to celebrate alongside the three heroes.

Mendez, Leonard and DeMarre were all presented with a special certificate on behalf of the citizens of Coeur d'Alene, the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department, officers and personnel.

"Thank you, guys," Etherton told the three teens. "Very well done."

The teens were also each gifted a letter from Idaho Gov. Brad Little.

"Your quick response is a true act of heroism and public service that shined a bright light on the Coeur d'Alene community," Little said in the letter. "Not many your age would have the bravery or skill to act in such a situation. Two young men are alive. Thank you to Garret, Lane, Lucy and Preston. We could not agree more on behalf of the Coeur d'Alene Board of Trustees, the Coeur d'Alene School District and their entire community, and we thank you all for your quick and decisive action on Aug. 9."

Lastly, as the cherry on top, the school district gifted Mendez, Leonard and DeMarre with waterproof Bluetooth speakers.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.