Sandy Williams' life and legacy to be celebrated at First Interstate Center for the Arts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Carl Maxey Center announced that they will be hosting a free event commemorating the life and legacy of Spokane Civil Rights Activist Sandy Williams.

The free event is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5-8 p.m. at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

According to the center, Williams' family requested that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the center at CarlMaxeyCenter.org "so that Sandy's legacy and mission can continue."

Williams was among the passengers lost in a floatplane crash in the Puget Sound in Seattle on Sept. 4, 2022. The City of Spokane says flags will remain at half-staff for Williams until sunset on Sept. 9, 2022.

Williams, who served as executive director for the Carl Maxey Center, also served the Spokane community as a community organizer, filmmaker and entrepreneur with an extensive background focusing on discrimination, equity and social justice. She was the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, Eastern Washington's only African-American focused newspaper.

"During this hard time, the Carl Maxey Center will continue our services, programs, and mission," the center on its official Facebook page. "We hold the families, friends and loved ones of Sandy, Patricia and all those who perished in our prayers and thoughts as we continue to mourn and process this loss."

