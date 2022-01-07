Brenna Greene says goodbye to KREM 2

After four years, Sports Director Brenna Greene takes a moment to reflect on her time in Spokane and the moments she cherished along the way.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Today is my last day at KREM 2 and I want to take some time to thank everyone who has been part of this four-year journey.

I’ve always seen Spokane as my adult home because I came into my own during my time at Gonzaga as a student. I jumped at the opportunity to move back a few years into my career as a sports journalist. Every single day, it was an incredible privilege to serve the region that helped me become the person I am. This has easily been the most fulfilling, enthusiastic and exciting four years of my career in television, and I am so thankful.

My first year here was Minshew Mania, and to be honest, I didn’t know in that moment how special that season was. The team’s comeback in the Alamo Bowl remains a great memory, but College GameDay coming to Pullman will always be a top three career highlight for me.

Another highlight was covering my alma mater in its best years of basketball. Gonzaga’s run to the national championship game last year is what really sticks out. I was one of only a handful of people who got to watch that team up close and personal due to COVID restrictions, and I treasured every moment of it.

It’s not about just the events, it’s about the people. I have been so lucky to have to share personal stories over the years. Jalen Suggs told me about one of his best friends who died by suicide. Jalen does the sign of the cross and an X for him before every game because his name was Xavier. A quote from that story was embroidered on the inside of Jalen’s suit jacket on NBA Draft night. I saw the picture on Instagram, and It remains one of the coolest moments of my career.

My favorite compliment is when viewers says they can tell how much I love my job. I do love my job and I loved being part of the team at KREM. Thank you to my co-workers for letting my vision for a sports department become a reality. I appreciate it more than you know.

And to all of you at home, thank you for accepting me. I hope you learned something new from my stories and had fun along the way. I am moving back home to Portland for a new opportunity, but I will always have a home in Spokane. There’s no better feeling than coming down the hill from the airport and looking on to the city. That sense of wonderment and excitement will never fade for me.

I’m Brenna Greene. That’s all for sports.

