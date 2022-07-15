Avista customers in Colville to experience an eight-hour power outage on Wednesday, July 27

Avista crews are doing equipment maintenance on Highway 20 E, between Graham Road and Garvey Road on July 27, which will leave some Colville residents without power.

COLVILLE, Wash. — Avista announced approximately 1,023 customers near Colville will experience a planned power outage for eight hours on Wednesday, July 27.

According to Avista, crews will be upgrading their equipment on State Highway 20 E, between Graham Road and Garvey Road, on July 27, which will leave many customers without power.

The power outage will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Customers near Colville and those living east of Graham will be impacted. Avista said all customers that will be impacted have been notified.

Traffic control will be in place while crews on working on equipment. Periodic lane closures will occur during the outage time, according to Avista.

Avista continually updates equipment and infrastructure to increase the safety and reliability of its system. Customers with questions or concerns can contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 for assistance and reference outage number 2218316.

