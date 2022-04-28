Mayor Woodward declares April 28, 2022 as Paul McCartney Day

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward signed a proclamation declaring April 28, 2022, the date of McCartney's tour stop in Spokane, as Paul McCartney Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — In honor of Paul McCartney launching his new tour in Spokane, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward signed a proclamation declaring April 28, 2022, as Paul McCartney Day.

According to the proclamation, Paul McCartney Day will be held “in recognition of his lasting influence on the music industry and in celebration of his Got Back tour kickoff in Spokane."

McCartney is performing at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Paul is set to take the stage at approximately 8 p.m. The doors to the Arena will open at 6 p.m.

Mayor Woodward noted McCartney's "long upstanding musical trajectory" and his contribution to helping raise billions of dollars for charities through personal donations and performances at historical benefit concerts.

The proclamation goes on to note that McCartney is one of the most prolific songwriters in music history. He has sold millions of records, recorded dozens of number one hits, and influenced other musicians. McCartney's songs span over six decades, including post-Beatles hits such as Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey from 1971, Band of the Run in 1973, Mull of Kintyre in 1978, Ebony and Ivory in 1982, to mention others.

"Spokane is excited and honored to welcome Paul McCartney, performing his first show ever in our City and making the debut of the 13-city national tour Got Back," Woodward said in the proclamation.

McCartney will visit Spokane Arena as part of his 'Paul McCartney Got Back' tour on Thursday, April 28, marking the first time the former Beatle will play in Spokane.