Being a parent can be physically and mentally exhausting, making the idea of taking a "momcation" a growing topic in parenting magazines, blogs and other outlets.

A study performed by the American Sociological Review found mothers spend around 10 more hours a week multitasking with housework and childcare than fathers. The study reports those multitasking activities are associated with more negative emotions, stress, psychological distress and work-family conflict.

A Bureau of Labor Statistics graph also supports the findings from the American Sociological Review. It demonstrates mothers with children of all ages spend more hours per day on average with household activities with children than fathers.

This study is backed by another study performed by the PEW Research Center, which found mothers are more likely than fathers to find parenting tiring.

Dayna M. Kurtz, director for The Anna Keefe Women's Center at The Training Institute for Mental Health in New York, told Parents.com that a momcation can allow mothers to not only take time off from parenting but also can "restore and revitalize" the emotional and physical energy needed to care for their children.

"We need to make sure mothers are getting the time off they need, to get the job done," Kurtz told Parents.com.

The momcation can be tailored to the specific mother's budget and time restrictions, Kurtz said.

Psychology professor Nava Silton told FOX News that a two-day vacation without a spouse or children can not only benefit a mom but also improve the woman's relationship with her spouse, WJW reports. The mom's time away from children also can help kids understand the importance of the balance of family roles.

