A Night of Sisterhood Honors Black Women From The Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Shades of Motherhood Network is hosting 'A Night of Sisterhood' to honor different black women from around the Inland Northwest and their work to better the community.
Shades of Motherhood Network is a local organization that works to create equitable relationships between Black women and other women of color that offers peer networking, special events, and programming for women's issues.
“Black women have been a driving force behind societal change - with resilience, strength, and steadfast persistence that continues to inspire the next generation,” said Shades of Motherhood executive director Stephaine Courtney.
“A Night of Sisterhood will be about honoring our region’s Black women who are paving the way for progress. The evening will be based on empowering each other and pouring into each other," Courtney said.
The Honorees for A Night of Sisterhood include:
- Kerra Bower- Education
- Anna Franklin -Health Care System
- Jaime Stacey Perkins- community and social context
- Counsel Women Betsy Wilkerson - Neighborhood and physical environment
- Jada Richerson- community and social context
- Kameishi Williams -community and social context
- Latrice WIlliams-Neighborhood and physical environment
- Jacquelynne Sandoval- Neighborhood and physical environment
- Lisa Gardener- community and social context
- Prosparetti Coleman- Health Care System
- Dr. Shakesha Costict- Mental Health and advocacy
- Yoshunda Blunt -Health Care System
- April Eberhardt - Education
- Nikki Ray- Creative Supportive Advocate
Date: July 8
Time: 6 - 8 p.m.
Location: House of Brunch
Tickets to the event can be purchased here.
