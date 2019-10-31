SPOKANE, Wash. — Restrictions on outdoor burning and indoor wood heating will take effect October 31, 2019 and will continue until further notice.

The burn ban was put in place due to the concentrations on increasing air pollutants, which could potentially put residents at risk. Nearby Rathdrum, Idaho has been experiencing moderate air quality levels on the air quality index, most recently sitting at 67 out of a possible 500.

According to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency's Facebook, the burn ban is currently in stage 1, the yellow burn ban. The use of non EPA-certified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other non-certified wood-burning devices is prohibited in the smoke control zone, unless they are the home's only adequate source of heat.

However, EPA-certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed during this ban. All outdoor burning is banned in Spokane County, even recreational fires.

More information can be found at: https://www.spokanecleanair.org/current-burning-conditions.

RELATED: Spokane burn ban lifted, fire danger still moderate

RELATED: Brazil bans most burning for 60 days to curb Amazon fires

RELATED: Preparing for wildfires: How to stay safe during an emergency

Note: the below video touches on Coeur d'Alene welcoming it's newest firefighter, a dog named Lady.