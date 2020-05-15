SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. — Mount St. Helens erupted 40 years ago, on May 18, 1980, sending a plume of ash and smoke into the sky and claiming 57 lives on the ground. But for months leading up the massive eruption, the mountain slowly came to life.

March 16, 1980: 100 earthquakes are recorded in one week. This is considered the first sign of activity before the May 18, 1980 eruption. A former U.S. Forest Service worker remembers these earthquakes occurring in unusual places on the mountain. He told KGW what he remembered about the eruption.

March 27, 1980: The first eruption in over 100 years occurs on the mountain. According to the University of Washington, steam explosions create a 250-foot wide crater.

March 28 – April 3, 1980: Smaller eruptions start to happen and explosions continue. Plumes of steam and ash reach 20,000 feet and the crater grows to about 1,300 feet in diameter.

April 8, 1980: A series of explosions lasts for four hours, the longest since the mountain had come back to life.

April 22, 1980: Eruptions slow from about one per hour in March to about 1 per day by late April.

Small eruptions continue, as do the earthquakes. According to the University of Washington, in this time on the north flank of the mountain, a bulge begins forming, growing some 6 feet a day. This is due to the magma rising high into the volcano.

May 18, 1980: At 8:32 a.m. a 5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes and causes the largest debris avalanche ever recorded. The volcano erupts in an outward fashion. Eruptions blast through the landslide, accelerating debris to over 300 mph.

Within 15 minutes of the eruption, smoke and ash rise 15 miles into the air. The eruption devastates an area of approximately 370 miles. In the inner zone of the eruption, which extends for about 6 miles, there are virtually no trees left, only scorched earth.

The wind blows millions of tons of ash across the United States and it causes complete darkness in areas of eastern Washington.

Between 1980 and 1986 smaller eruptions would occur, causing some ash to blow, but nothing as significant as what occurred on May 18, 1980.

In 2004 there was a reawakening of Mount St. Helens. It erupted slowly over 3 and a half years, pumping lava into the crater it had created in 1980.

In the 40 years since the eruption, the mountain has largely recuperated. It continues to be studied to help scientists understand more about volcanoes and eruptions.

Photos: The eruption of Mount St. Helens on May 18, 1980 Mount St. Helens in Washington spews smoke, soot and ash into the sky in April, 1980. The eruption is the first for the volcano since 1857. (AP Photo/Jack Smith) Mount St. Helens in Washington state is shown in various stages of eruption, May 18, 1980. (AP Photo/Vern Hodgson) Mount St. Helens in Washington state is shown in various stages of eruption, May 18, 1980. (AP Photo/Vern Hodgson) Denuded trees lay like matchsticks in the changed landscape around Mount St. Helens, Wash., shown two days after eruption, May 20, 1980. (AP Photo/Jack Smith) Trees lie like matchsticks near the base of Mount St. Helens, May 20, 1980 after they were flattened by a blast fro the volcano. Mud and ash cover the trees. At least six person have been killed and more than 20 are still missing. (AP Photo/Jack Smith) In this image provided by NASA, is an aerial view of Mount St. Helens, active volcano in Washington state, April 2, 1980. (AP Photo/NASA) Smoke, soot and ash billows from Mount St. Helens in Washington state, April 2, 1980. The 9,577-foot volcano has been active since March 27. (AP Photo) In this image provided by NASA, is an aerial view of Mount St. Helens, active volcano in Washington state, April 2, 1980. (AP Photo/NASA) Sightseers at Yale Lake watch one of Sunday's eruptions at Mount St. Helens, about 12 miles away on March 30, 1980 in Southwest Washington. (AP Photo) This is an aerial view of destruction of logging operation after floods following Mount St. Helens' eruption, shown May 20, 1980. (AP Photo/Jack Smith) Bridge on Interstate 5 and railroad bridge beside it with steaming river flowing beneath are pictured about 20 miles from Mount St. Helens, Wash., May 19, 1980. The river contains hot water in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption. (AP Photo) A house is submerged along the Toutle River which flooded in the aftermath of the eruption of Mount St. Helens, Wash., May 19, 1980. Area streams and rivers rose quickly as ice and snow on the volcano melted instantly. (AP Photo) **FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH MOUNT ST. HELENS ANNIVERSARY** FILE - In this May 20, 1980 file photo, a camper containing two victims of the Mount St. Helens eruption sits amidst the gray landscape about 8 miles from the mountain in Washington state. Markings in the volcanic ash in front of and behind the camper were left by a helicopter and a searcher who found the victims on Tuesday, May 20, 1980. The 30th Anniversary of the massive May 18th, 1980 eruption will be marked on May 18, 2010. (AP Photo/File) Weyerhaeuser Co. forester Byron Rickert looks over some of the 150,000 acres of land near Mount St. Helens, Wash., Oct. 29, 1981, from which his company is saving trees damaged by the eruption of the volcano. Rickert is standing in an area about nine miles from the the crater of the volcano where the salvage logging operation has not yet begun. The twisted and splintered stumps around Rickert are the result of the volcano blast. (AP Photo/Gary Stewart)

