SPOKANE, Wash. — The Jr. Bloomsday race from the 1980s and 1990s is making a comeback in Spokane.

The race will take place on Saturday, April 20, just two weeks before the annual Lilac Bloomsday Run on May 5. Registration opens at 9 a.m. on Feb. 1 to kids in third through seventh grade and is limited to the first 3,000 people to register.

Runners will begin the race at the Spokane Interstate Fairgrounds and finish at the Avista Stadium baseball diamond’s Homeplate. The race is 1.25 miles total.

Jr. Bloomsday began in the 1980s at Joe Albi Stadium. The race surged in popularity with participation numbers in the thousands before it was discontinued in the 1990s.

Each finisher will receive a limited-edition T-shirt, with a design kept secret until race day. Kids will also receive a souvenir bracelet, and each participant will be chip timed and receive an official finish time.

The Jr. Bloomsday Entry fee is $20 and benefits Active4Youth, a nonprofit organization that promotes exercise in elementary schools throughout Spokane to combat childhood obesity and delinquency.

Marmot March, Bloomsday’s other children’s race, will be held on Saturday, May 4 of Bloomsday weekend. The race is open to kids in third grade and younger.

RELATED: Bloomsday Founder Don Kardong to retire following 2019 race

RELATED: Registration is now open for Bloomsday 2019