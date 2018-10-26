OREGON CITY, Ore. — It's almost Halloween, but things are already pretty spooky at an Oregon City marijuana shop.

Employees at Five Zero Trees have been seeing some strange things, and some think it might be haunted.

“It’s like, what's going to happen next?” budtender, Andy Gomez said.

In August, Gomez was working at the counter by himself, when surveillance video shows a glass tip jar slowly begin to slide off the edge of a level counter, then fall off.

“As it happened, I kind of felt like someone was standing next to me like somebody was right here,” Gomez said.

Not long after that, surveillance cameras captured another strange happening.

The video shows a pen cup on a different counter with no one around when suddenly, the pens begin to move. To skeptics who think the video was doctored, the store’s general manager said as a cannabis shop, that would be against the law.

“Those are state certified videos,” said GM, Samantha Davidson.

Davidson said at the turn of the century, their building space was used as a pharmacy, which led her to one theory behind the moving objects.

“I feel like it's the pharmacist because he likes to organize things,” Davidson said. “I’ll leave it to the ghost hunters.”

One such person happens to work just down the street.

“Oregon City is a very haunted place,” Rocky Smith, who owns Haunted Oregon City said.

The paranormal investigator and historian gives ghost tours and has heard many tales of mysterious happenings in Oregon City.

“The activity that happens in downtown is because of all the rebuilding over the top of old buildings,” said Smith, who also weighed in on the video from the cannabis shop.

“It's very hard to explain that, so it leaves you with a question of what is it that's causing this?”

Perhaps, they'll never know.

“I just hope that the pharmacist is happy we're here,” Davidson said.

© 2018 KGW