Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in the Inland Northwest

While selling and using fireworks is illegal in some areas across the Inland Northwest, several firework displays are taking place.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and nothing says "An Inland Northwest Independence Day" like an exhilarating firework show.

While selling and using fireworks is illegal in some areas across the Inland Northwest, there are multiple public firework displays taking place in honor of the holiday. Whether you're looking for a baseball game or a day on the lake, there's something for everyone to enjoy before ending the night with fireworks.

Here are the Independence Day events and firework shows taking place across the Inland Northwest:

The ICCU 4th of July Fireworks and Concert with the Spokane Symphony is taking center stage at Riverfront Park this Fourth of July.

Visitors can enjoy a beer garden and other attractions starting on 4 p.m. at the Pavilion. At 9 p.m., the Spokane Symphony and musical director James Lowe will take over and perform prior to the fireworks show. Then at 10 p.m. fireworks will be set off near the clock tower and viewable from many locations around downtown Spokane.

Seating for the Spokane Symphony and firework shows are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Blankets and low backed beach chairs can be used to sit on the lawn.

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Time: Spokane Symphony performance at 9 p.m., firework show at 10 p.m.

Cost: Free!

Location: Riverfront Park

The Spokane Indians will be hosting the Everett AquaSox with the game starting at 7:05 p.m.

Following the game, the stadium will host its annual Fourth of July fireworks show for attendees. Enjoy America's Independence Day by watching America's favorite pastime.

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Time: Following the game

Cost: $9-$16

Location: Avista Stadium

The City of Liberty Lake's Fourth of July celebration kicks off early in the day with a parade. The parade is community focused and encourages families to attend.

Later in the day a concert will take place at the pavilion by Too Slim and the Taildraggers.

The annual firework display will be launched between the baseball fields and the Liberty Creek and Liberty Lake elementary schools. The fireworks will be able to be seen throughout the city.

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Time: Parade at 11 a.m. | Concert at 7 p.m. | Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Cost: Free!

Location: Pavilion Park

The Coeur d'Alene Resort is hosting a family-friendly festival that is a safe and fun way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

A parade kicks off early in the day downtown followed by cocktail socials, dinner buffets and live entertainment. After all the fun stick around for the fireworks show!

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Time: Parade at 11 a.m. | Cocktail Social at 6 p.m. | Dinner Buffet at 7 p.m. | Live entertainment at 8 p.m. | Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Cost: Adults $125, Children (3-12) $45, Ages 2 and under are free

Location: Downtown Coeur d'Alene and the Resort Convention Center

Priest Lake, one of Idaho's most precious gems, will be displaying fireworks to watch from the dock or your boat.

Enjoy the Fourth of July at Elkins Resort on the beaches of Priest Lake. Come for dinner and the beach and stay for the fun!

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Cost: Free!

Location: Elkins Resort

Enjoy the day starting with the Children's parade downtown with the Grand Parade following after. To take part in the parade click here.

Make your way to the city beach near dusk to watch the iconic city fireworks.

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Time: Children's Parade at 9 a.m. | Grand Parade at 10 a.m. | Fireworks at dusk

Cost: Free!

Location: Downtown and the City Beach

Kick off Independence Day with a parade at Kellogg City Park. The day event welcomes locals and tourists to socialize and celebrate your independence!

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Time: Noon

Cost: Free!

Location: Kellogg City Park

The City of Spokane Fire Department reminds the public that selling and using fireworks is illegal in the city of Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Millwood, Liberty Lake and unincorporated areas of Spokane County.

For more information on the City of Spokane Fourth of July events and closures click here.

Recreate Responsibly Idaho (RRI) wants to remind people that fire officials see an uptick in human-caused fires around the Fourth of July. Fireworks are banned on federal public lands from May 10 - Oct. 20.

Starting a wildfire in the state of Idaho with the use of fireworks is considered negligence and the person responsible could be billed for the cost of fighting the fire.

