This is when you should ship gifts this holiday season

Experts say shipping times could be slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The United States Postal Service, United Parcel Service and FedEx have a suggestion: get ahead of the holiday rush by shipping your presents early this year.

All three shipping services recommend sending packages with ground shipping by Dec. 15.

Here are the recommended dates you should ship packages to your loved ones this holiday season.

USPS

USPS says if you're planning to use retail ground that Dec. 15 is your deadline. First Class shipping needs to be sent by Dec. 18. The deadline for Priority Mail is Dec. 19 and Priority Mail Express is Dec. 23.

You can check shipping costs with USPS here.

UPS

If you want gifts to arrive by Christmas day, UPS recommends sending ground shipments by Dec. 15. Three-day Select Shipping should be sent by Dec. 21 and Second Day Air shipping needs to be send by Dec. 22. Next Day Air shipping can be sent as late as Dec. 23.

You can check shipping costs with UPS here.

Most UPS locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

There is no ground service pickup on Christmas Eve. Air and International Air services are available Dec. 24 but only if prearranged by Dec. 18, 2020.

FedEx

FedEx recommends ground shipments leave your house by Dec. 15. Two-day shipping needs to leave your house by Dec. 22 and Overnight should be on its way by Dec. 23.