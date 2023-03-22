When is Ramadan and what is it? Here's what you need to know

Ramadan will run from the evening of Wednesday, March 22 to Thursday, April 20 in 2023.

SEATTLE — Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, considered one of the holiest months of the year and is a time when Muslims fast from food and drink from sunrise to sunset.

When is Ramadan?

Ramadan occurs on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which is based on a 12-month lunar year, with the beginning of the month being dependent on the new moon.

Because the lunar year consists of only 354 days, shorter than the solar year, each lunar month moves 11 days earlier each year. The Gregorian calendar, widely accepted as the world standard, follows the solar year and consists of 365 days.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is a time for Muslims to commemorate the Qur’an and fast and abstain from things considered to be impure for the mind and body. Muslims also spend extra time reading the Qur’an and performing special prayers throughout the month.

Fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and was ordered in the Qur’an. Fasting is considered a time for Muslims to reflect on the people who live in poverty and famine and express gratitude for all that Allah has given them, offering an opportunity for self-reflection and spiritual improvement.

What is Zakat in Islam?

Ramadan is also a time when Zakat, the act of giving to charity, holds a much greater spiritual reward for donors.

Zakat, also one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is calculated at 2.5% of a person’s total wealth above a certain threshold, which is also known as the nisab.

The other pillars include faith, prayer, and making the pilgrimage to Mecca.

When does Ramadan end?

Ramadan ends with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, translated as “the festival of the breaking of the fast,” on April 21 during which family and friends gather for food, games and presents. Children also traditionally receive new clothes or gifts from their parents on Eid Day.