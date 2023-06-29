Washington health department shares best Fourth of July, summer practices to keep safe

“By staying alert and taking the time to plan ahead, you can make sure your fun times stay fun for your family, your friends, and the people around you.”

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Health (DOH) wants people celebrating the Fourth of July to plan and use common sense during the holiday and throughout the summer.

“Summer is a time to relax, but not the time to let your guard down,” said Andrew Rose, assistant secretary for operations. “By staying alert and taking the time to plan ahead, you can make sure your fun times stay fun for your family, your friends, and the people around you.”

Here are the DOH's tips for a fun, healthy and safe summer:

Use fireworks responsibly. Keep water and a fire extinguisher nearby and make sure an adult is in charge.

Use safety while on or near the water. Always supervise young children near the water no matter the depth of water. Here is a list of safe beaches for swimming.

Wear a life vest while boating or practicing water sports.

To prevent foodborne illnesses during a barbeque or cookout, wash your hands with soap and water before cooking and serving. Make sure your surfaces and serving utensils are clean.

The Fourth of July will have hot temperatures, make sure to check the forecast and plan accordingly. Wear loose and breathable clothing. Stay in the shade and stay hydrated.

Wear sunscreen with high UV protection.

Wear long sleeve shirts, long pants and hats when going into wetlands or woods to prevent insect bites.

For more information on how to stay safe and healthy click here.

