Thousands of people line Riverfront Park to celebrate the Fourth of July

Swarms of excited residents gathered at the park to watch the fireworks show and enjoy the festivities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people flooded Riverfront Park for the city of Spokane's firework show.

Families and food trucks lined the park all afternoon and into the evening, donning red, white and blue.

The fireworks didn't start until 10 p.m. Families camped out hours early to secure the best view.

"We actually showed up around 5 to pick our spot because I know how busy the park can get," one resident said.

"I just like to sit back and watch them explode into the air," another resident said. "It's really fun."

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.