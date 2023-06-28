Things 2 Do | Events happening in Spokane from June 30-July 2

This week's events include the Summer Carnival at Riverfront, the Aladdin Broadway Musical, a bike and car show and a tour at River's Wish Animal Sanctuary.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many events will be taking place this week in Spokane, including Fourth of July celebrations on Tuesday.

Some events this week include the Summer Carnival at Riverfront, the Aladdin Broadway Musical, Mission 22 Bike and Car Show and guided tours at River's Wish Animal Sanctuary.

Here is the full list of events taking place this week:

Summer Carnival at Riverfront

Attend the ICCU Summer Carnival at Riverfront Park from Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4. The grand finale of the ICCU Summer Carnival is the ICCU 4th of July Fireworks and Concert featuring the Spokane Symphony.

The carnival includes a classic Ferris wheel, a Zipper and a kiddie roller coaster. People can also enjoy cotton candy and kettle corn.

The last day of the Carnival will have a beer garden, a free concert and a fireworks show at the Pavilion from 4-10 p.m.

Carnival rides take place at Central Plaza and Promenade and kiddie rides will be at the Red Wagon Meadow. Food and market vendors will be located at Rotary Fountain and Clock Tower Meadow.

For more information, visit the Riverfront Spokane website here.

Cost: Entry is free. Tickets for the rides are $1 per ticket and rides are 2-5 tickets.

When: Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4.

Where: Riverfront Square

Disney's Aladdin Broadway Musical

Discover a whole new world at Disney’s "Aladdin", the hit Broadway musical.

Attend the Broadway musical show at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. Functions start on June 27 through July 1.

Aladdin is a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacles. The show is an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

The show lasts two and a half hours and is recommended for children 6 years old and older.

Cost: Tickets range from $44.50 to $115. Click here to get tickets.

When: June 27- July 1.

Where: First Interstate Center for the Arts

Campbell House 125th Anniversary Tour Series

Join Museum educators on select Saturday mornings for three special tours inspired by the 125th anniversary of Campbell House from June to September.

Explore the 1898 mansion and its historic neighborhood, and learn about their changes over time. Each tour includes a 50-minute specialized tour and admission to Campbell House.

On the second Saturday of the month, the focus is on the influence of the Arts and Crafts Movement on the architecture and décor of this 1898 home and others from that period.

On the third Saturday of the month, visitors will journey through time in the house and grounds. Lesser-known stories, structural features and historic photos will highlight the transformation of this house from a family home, to a public museum and finally into a historic house museum.

On the fourth Saturday of the month, a guided walking tour of Browne's Addition will focus on the changes in the neighborhood over time using actual locations and historic photos.

Cost: The price for the tour is $8 for members and $10 for non-members. Tours take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Click here to get tickets.

When: Every Saturday of the month

Where: Campbell House

Mission 22 Bike and Car Show

Attend the Mission 22 Bike and Car Show on Saturday, June 1 at the Lone Wolf Harley-Davidson motorcycle shop in Spokane Valley.

Lone Wolf Harley-Davidson partnered with Jacob Harvey from Davenport High School for his senior project.

The Bike and Car Show aims to raise money for Mission 22, a non-profit organization that has a goal to support veterans struggling with PTSD.

Cost: Free

When: Saturday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Lone Wolf Harley-Davidson

River's Wish Animal Sanctuary Guided Tours

Tour the River's Wish Animal Sanctuary every Sunday from July 1 until Sept. 17.

River's Wish Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit farmed animal sanctuary located on 65 acres in Spokane. The sanctuary saves lives through rescue, education and advocacy.

Cost: Donation tickets are $10. Click here to purchase tickets

When: Every Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 11511 West Garfield Road, in Spokane.

